Head-To-Head Review: Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) and BE Semiconductor Industrs (NASDAQ:BESIY)

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) and BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Synaptics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industrs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Synaptics and BE Semiconductor Industrs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics 0 6 2 0 2.25 BE Semiconductor Industrs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synaptics presently has a consensus target price of $41.88, suggesting a potential upside of 32.26%. Given Synaptics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Synaptics is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industrs.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synaptics and BE Semiconductor Industrs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics $1.63 billion 0.67 -$124.10 million $1.98 15.99 BE Semiconductor Industrs $620.33 million 3.82 $160.92 million N/A N/A

BE Semiconductor Industrs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synaptics.

Profitability

This table compares Synaptics and BE Semiconductor Industrs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics 1.39% 15.21% 7.28% BE Semiconductor Industrs 21.01% 20.93% 10.08%

Dividends

BE Semiconductor Industrs pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Synaptics does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Synaptics has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industrs has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industrs beats Synaptics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The company also provides TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad; AudioSmart personal voice and audio solutions; VideoSmart single-chip 4K UHD media processors for TVs, set-top boxes, and over-the-top streaming devices; and ImagingSmart solutions. In addition, it offers TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers; and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

BE Semiconductor Industrs Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

