Head-To-Head Survey: Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) & Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Synacor and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synacor -5.20% -11.02% -6.18% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Synacor and Pintec Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synacor 0 2 1 0 2.33 Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synacor and Pintec Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synacor $143.88 million 0.40 -$7.55 million ($0.13) -11.15 Pintec Technology $153.10 million 0.87 $310,000.00 N/A N/A

Pintec Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Synacor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of Synacor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Synacor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pintec Technology beats Synacor on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, such as Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration; and paid content and premium services. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a strategic cooperation agreement with China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation to develop digital lending technologies in China; a strategic partnership with Best Wonder Co. Ltd. to develop digital lending solutions to support small and micro-sized enterprises; and a partnership with China UnionPay Merchant Services Co., Ltd. to develop customized digital lending solutions to serve small and micro-sized enterprises. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

