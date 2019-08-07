Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.46, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.76 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 3.48%. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Health Insurance Innovations updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.00-4.25 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.00-4.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HIIQ traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,172. Health Insurance Innovations has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 105,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $2,748,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $1,328,382.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 327,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,504,415. Insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter valued at $564,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 13.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 46.1% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 317,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 100,170 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIIQ shares. TheStreet cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

