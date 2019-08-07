Hedeker Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allergan by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allergan by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,767,000 after purchasing an additional 247,743 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Allergan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Allergan by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Allergan by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Allergan from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 target price (down previously from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $159.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.30. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

