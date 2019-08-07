Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.8% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,351,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $377,074,000 after acquiring an additional 393,223 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Avalon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 241,178 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 54.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.54. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $2,812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,356,250 shares of company stock worth $76,913,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $55.92) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

