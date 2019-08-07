Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 5,746 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 673.7% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 368.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $168.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $870,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.