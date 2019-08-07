HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HPPI) Trading Up 30.3%

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:HPPI) was up 30.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 3,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 739% from the average daily volume of 382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07.

About HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HPPI)

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. It primarily focuses on the development of therapies for skin, lung, and prostate cancers.

