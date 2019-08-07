Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.38-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.45. Henry Schein also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.38-3.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Svb Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.46. 3,177,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.47.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $124,747.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,618.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 20,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $1,494,785.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,997,035.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,572,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.