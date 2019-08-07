Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of HRI stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,510. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Herc has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Herc had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $475.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Herc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Herc by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 10.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Herc by 115.4% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Herc in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Herc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 683,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

