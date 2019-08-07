Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on August 19th

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Hercules Capital has a payout ratio of 104.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. 72,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,638. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.97% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $69.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.75 to $13.25 in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

