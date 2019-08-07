Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 194.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 176,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,769. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, Director John Poyhonen purchased 3,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Waage Christian purchased 1,400 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.04 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

