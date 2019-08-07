Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH) Trading Down 16.7%

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd (CVE:HRH) shares dropped 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 110,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

About Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH)

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Canada. It holds an agreement to acquire a 75% working interest in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin located in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

