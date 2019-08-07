Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,619.67 ($21.16).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,675 ($21.89) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC cut their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,571 ($20.53) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,506 ($19.68) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,580 ($20.65) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of LON:HSX traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,586 ($20.72). 1,051,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,158. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,716.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

In related news, insider Richard Watson sold 10,000 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.71), for a total value of £158,500 ($207,108.32).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

