HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $20.35. HMN Financial shares last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 4,096 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $100.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in HMN Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 138,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 207,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

About HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

