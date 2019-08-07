Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HON opened at $164.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.