Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,743 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics makes up 2.3% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.70% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $31,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 114,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 65,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $89,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 13,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $328,037.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,871 shares of company stock worth $682,812. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,995,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,229. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.35 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $27.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.91.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.