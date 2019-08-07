HSBC Reiterates “€63.00” Price Target for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €63.00 ($73.26) price target by equities researchers at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.57 ($93.68).

Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($143.98). The company has a fifty day moving average of €58.70.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

