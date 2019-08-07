Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.08. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N shares last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 318 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s payout ratio is presently 318.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 101.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 8.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 259.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

