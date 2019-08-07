Hudbay Minerals (HBM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.70 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $956.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.89. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBM. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Sunday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.