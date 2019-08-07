Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €73.30 ($85.23).

ETR BOSS opened at €53.28 ($61.95) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €51.42 ($59.79) and a fifty-two week high of €71.74 ($83.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 16.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of €56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

