Humaniq (HMQ) Price Tops $0.0082 on Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit, Mercatox and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $52,468.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00238940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.01268064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00020919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00097975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com.

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, Hotbit, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

