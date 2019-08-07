Hydro (HYDRO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $169,972.00

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Hydro token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Bittrex, IDEX and BitMart. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Hydro has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and approximately $169,972.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.37 or 0.04634095 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00041510 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000980 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,503,999,061 tokens. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, IDAX, Upbit, BitForex, DEx.top, Fatbtc, CoinEx, Mercatox and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

