Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Tops $0.0087 on Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 7th. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $281,261.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, HADAX, DDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bancor Network, DDEX, Ethfinex, OKEx and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

