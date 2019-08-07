Hyperion Market Capitalization Achieves $23.30 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Hyperion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000618 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bgogo and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 16% against the dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $23.30 million and approximately $676,611.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00244646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.01236335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00020134 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00094508 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bibox, CoinExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

