I/O Coin Price Down 12.7% This Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $1,662.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.00900306 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003824 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,600,548 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

