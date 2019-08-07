i3 Verticals (IIIV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect i3 Verticals to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2019 guidance at $0.85-0.90 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $0.85-0.90 EPS.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.79 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $736.25 million, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 84,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.49 per share, with a total value of $1,991,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $586,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IIIV. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

