i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of IIIV opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 84,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,991,952.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $586,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,773,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 109,385 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 73.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 264,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 111,781 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 138.4% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 98,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

