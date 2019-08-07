iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lowered its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDM opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.89. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

