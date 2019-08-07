Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Ibstock (LON:IBST) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 270 ($3.53). UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close.

IBST has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 282.17 ($3.69).

LON IBST opened at GBX 216 ($2.82) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85. Ibstock has a 52 week low of GBX 190.70 ($2.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 265.60 ($3.47). The firm has a market cap of $883.76 million and a PE ratio of 11.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 236.37.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

