ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $374.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report sales of $374.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $381.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $364.60 million. ICF International reported sales of $332.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on ICF International to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

NASDAQ ICFI traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.16. 92,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,410. ICF International has a 1-year low of $60.22 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.01%.

In other ICF International news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $257,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,130,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Wasson sold 14,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $1,168,435.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,348.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,084 shares of company stock worth $3,864,503. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 230,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 110,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

