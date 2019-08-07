IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in IDEX were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of IDEX by 4.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 38.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.06, for a total value of $1,090,552.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,057.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,680 shares of company stock valued at $23,216,930. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $159.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $173.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

