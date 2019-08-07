IDOX (LON:IDOX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $29.10. IDOX shares last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 333,456 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.03, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $121.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00.

IDOX Company Profile (LON:IDOX)

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, Content, Digital, and Health. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.