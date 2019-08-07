Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Trading Up 6.5%

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)’s share price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.77, approximately 3,898,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,678,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.75 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.99 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.

The firm has a market cap of $657.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.11 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, Director Marcel Gani purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at $700,185.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David W. Heard bought 25,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $78,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,954.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $559,250. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,354,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,380,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

