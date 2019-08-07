Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) PT Lowered to $80.00

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its price objective cut by Piper Jaffray Companies from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 89.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Inogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Inogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.60.

Get Inogen alerts:

INGN traded down $12.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.32. 3,188,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,853. Inogen has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $287.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Inogen had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.