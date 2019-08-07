Insider Buying: Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) Director Purchases 8,700 Shares of Stock

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) Director Mark S. Fowler bought 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,951.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,712. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.66 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Beasley Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 21.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

