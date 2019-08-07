Insider Buying: Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Insider Purchases 2,015 Shares of Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) insider Natalie G. Haag purchased 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CFFN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. 273,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $57.36 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,150,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $129,622,000 after purchasing an additional 223,038 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,998,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

