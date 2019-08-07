Insider Buying: NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Purchases 6,134 Shares of Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director David V. Goeddel bought 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $85,753.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.89. 291,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,021. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.97.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NGM shares. Citigroup started coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.20% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

