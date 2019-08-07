Insider Selling: ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) COO Sells 3,842 Shares of Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) COO Craig M. Smith sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $49,907.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANGI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. 2,193,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,137. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.94. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised ANGI Homeservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 99.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 145.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.