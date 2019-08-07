Insider Selling: NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $102.37. 3,983,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,823. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.51.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,058 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,502 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $134,797,000 after buying an additional 238,164 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 64.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,816 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 162.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $221,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Evercore ISI raised NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.44.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.