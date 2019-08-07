Insider Selling: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $2,169,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,226,907.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $133.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,060.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

