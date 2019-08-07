Insider Selling: Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells 3,484 Shares of Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $269,835.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,222.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $65,659.44.

On Monday, July 8th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 5,226 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $476,924.76.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $63,131.88.

On Thursday, June 6th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 5,226 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $434,489.64.

On Thursday, May 16th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 446 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $38,842.14.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 1.51. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.47 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Zendesk by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,461,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,106,000 after acquiring an additional 227,524 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth $261,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth $4,337,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Zendesk by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,564,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

