Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.33.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 313,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,530. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

