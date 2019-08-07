InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Issues Earnings Results

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $2.18. 42,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,351. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 162,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.39% of InspireMD as of its most recent SEC filing.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

