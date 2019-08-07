Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Director Sells $481,140.00 in Stock

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Director Jean M. Hobby sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $481,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ITGR stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 151,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,367. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.23. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $92.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.50 million. Integer had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Integer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Integer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Integer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Integer from $90.00 to $4.29 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

