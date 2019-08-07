Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus cut shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.43 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.31.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.