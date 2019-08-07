Inter Parfums, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Inter Parfums has raised its dividend by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Inter Parfums has a payout ratio of 68.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Shares of IPAR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.58. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,237. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPAR. BidaskClub lowered Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson raised Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $303,267.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,319.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 58,946 shares of company stock worth $3,959,128 over the last ninety days. 44.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

