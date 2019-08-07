Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Inter Parfums updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.88-1.88 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.88 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.41. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $108,757.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,239.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 58,946 shares of company stock worth $3,959,128 over the last three months. 44.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,528,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,917,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 69,321 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 58,132 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 304,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

