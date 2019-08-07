Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.88-1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $712-712 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.31 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.88 EPS.

Shares of IPAR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.88. 9,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,237. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.41. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 52,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $3,547,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,449.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 58,946 shares of company stock worth $3,959,128 over the last three months. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

