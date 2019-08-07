Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.49% and a negative return on equity of 617.23%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.58) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 767,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,541. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.32. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $58.21 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ICPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.02 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $243.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.81.

In other news, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $46,802.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luca Benatti purchased 1,200 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,711,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.