Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,575,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,777 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 4.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $393,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,008 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,378,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,702 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,307,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,532,000 after acquiring an additional 602,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,986,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,252,000 after acquiring an additional 451,495 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $92.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.21.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 53,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $4,320,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent Tese sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,070 shares of company stock valued at $15,243,863. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

